Man dies in crash on Coos County highway

COOS BAY, Ore. — A Coos Bay man died after a crash on Highway 101 Thursday evening.
Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-car crash on Highway 101 near milepost 252. The preliminary investigation revealed that a commercial motor vehicle (CMV), operated by Donald Games was traveling southbound on the highway when he approached a curve and drove off the roadway. After he left the roadway, he struck a tree. The truck then caught fire.
Multiple agencies responded and put the fire out. Games sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead.
Devin Gooden graduated from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication with a Master’s degree in Sports Journalism.
She has spent most of her life in Atlanta, Georgia and received her undergraduate degree from the University of Georgia in Business Management.
When she’s not reporting, Devin practices yoga, reads thriller novels and loudly cheers for her beloved Georgia Bulldawgs.