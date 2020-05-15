Home
Man dies in crash on Coos County highway

COOS BAY, Ore. — A Coos Bay man died after a crash on Highway 101 Thursday evening.

Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-car crash on Highway 101 near milepost 252. The preliminary investigation revealed that a commercial motor vehicle (CMV), operated by Donald Games was traveling southbound on the highway when he approached a curve and drove off the roadway. After he left the roadway, he struck a tree. The truck then caught fire.

Multiple agencies responded and put the fire out. Games sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead.

