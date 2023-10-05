Medford Mayor Sparacino to run for Jackson County Commissioner

Medford Mayor Randy Sparacino announcing he’s running for Jackson County Commissioner. The former Medford Police Chief ran in 2022 as a Republican for State Senate. He lost the race to Senator Jeff Golden.

Mayor Sparacino will run for Commissioner Dave Dotterer’s seat in the 2024 primary election. Commissioner Dotterer is not running for reelection and is endorsing Sparacino for his seat.

Last year both Jackson County Commissioners Rick Dyer and Collen Roberts won their reelection bids. Click here to see the official announcement from the Sparacino campaign.

Randy_Sparacino_Announcement_Media_Release_10-05-2023_sent

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.