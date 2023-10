Grants Pass High School Marching Band and Guard is starting the new school year off with a win.

It took first place at the Pacific Coast Invitational Marching Band Competition in Salem. It happened Saturday September 30.

The Invitational hosted 12 Marching bands from across Oregon. In addition to the win, Grants Pass finished with awards for high visual high music and high general effect.

