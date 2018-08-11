Medford resident Becky Barry died today

Medford, Ore. – Medford resident Becky Barry passed away today. Becky had a 36 year career in accounting management with our parent company – California Oregon Broadcasting, Inc. She was based here at KOBI-TV/NBC5.
Becky’s greatest loves in her life were her family, friends and her golf. Not necessarily in that order according to her family.
All of us at KOBI extend our deepest sympathy to Becky’s family and thank them for the opportunity to have known her.
Devin Gooden graduated from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication with a Master’s degree in Sports Journalism.
She has spent most of her life in Atlanta, Georgia and received her undergraduate degree from the University of Georgia in Business Management.
When she’s not reporting, Devin practices yoga, reads thriller novels and loudly cheers for her beloved Georgia Bulldawgs.