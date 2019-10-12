Medford’s Open Streets promote health, wellness

MEDFORD, Ore. — The City of Medford is hosting its first-ever Medford Open Streets event.
Medford Open Streets is part of an effort to encourage physical activity, help people meet and make social connections, and re-imagine the city as a place to walk and bike for transportation.
The event takes place on Saturday, October 12th, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The route includes Pear Blossom Park to Liberty Park along Bartlett.
For the activity schedule, click here.
For more information, visit medfordopenstreets.org
NBC5 News Multimedia Journalist Rayvan Vares was born and raised in Honolulu, Hawai’i. He graduated from Southern Oregon University with a degree in Communication. While attending SOU, he studied abroad in Japan.
When he’s not reporting, Rayvan enjoys working out, dancing hula, and traveling. Feel free to email him with story ideas, [email protected]