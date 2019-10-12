Medford’s Open Streets promote health, wellness

Home
MEDFORD, Ore. —  The City of Medford is hosting its first-ever Medford Open Streets event.

Medford Open Streets is part of an effort to encourage physical activity, help people meet and make social connections, and re-imagine the city as a place to walk and bike for transportation.

The event takes place on Saturday, October 12th, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.  The route includes Pear Blossom Park to Liberty Park along Bartlett.

For the activity schedule, click here. 

For more information, visit medfordopenstreets.org

