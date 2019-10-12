Home
Dozens run, walk, stroll for 3rd annual VeteRun

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — Runners and walkers from all across southern Oregon laced up their shoes to celebrate the 3rd annual VeteRun at the Jackson County Expo Saturday.

The 5k fun run raises money to assist veterans with mental health services and living resources. This year’s proceeds will benefit four local groups: Honor Flight of Oregon, The Mighty Oaks Warrior Programs, Camp White Young Marine and Divide Camp.

Organizers said they’ve exceeded last year’s earnings. At last check, they raised close to $15,000.

