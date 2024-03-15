After 50 years at OSF, longtime box office manager calls it a career

ASHLAND, Ore.– After an incredible run of 50 years of working in the OSF box office, Carol Jones is calling it a career.

The Eastern Oregon native started at OSF back in the 70’s and plans to retire this August.

Jones said she almost retired in 2020, but she wanted to help the organization through the pandemic.

Now she believes the future is brighter than ever for OSF.

Jones said, “every show has to have an ending, right? And this is mine.”

Jones started working at OSF in 1973 and has been the box office manager since 1975.

She was in the box office for the dawn of the internet age and the pandemic’s starting in 2020.

It’s safe to say she’s seen just about everything in her 50 year career in Ashland.

“I’ve helped people go through college in the box office, bring up their families, my own family,” Jones said, “so the box office has been a great love, and it’s been a great job.”

Jones is from Eastern Oregon originally and she met her husband on a trip to Ashland in 1972.

She’s been in Ashland ever since and she said being able to work at such a culturally important place is what makes her job so special.

Jones said, “being a part of this wonderful community, and Shakespeare is part of the community, that’s what is so self-satisfying.”

Jones said she’s still connected with people she met at OSF when she first started, including actress Shirley Patton.

Her co-workers at OSF are sad to see her go, but they’re thankful that jones has been one of the first faces people see when they come to an OSF show.

OSF’s Director of Audience Experience Karus Walsch said, “it’s my opinion that the OSF experience start so much sooner before the curtains open on stage…. so Carol rather being at the helm of that, really has been so great. She’s taught me a lot in my short time here, really showing me the ropes and show things work, and I’m just really grateful to her.”

Jones originally planned to retire in 2020, but when the pandemic hit, she decided that her time at OSF wasn’t finished just yet.

She decided to stick around to make sure the organization could get back on its feet and now, she sees a bright future for the festival.

“People hadn’t been here since 2016, 2017 that are coming back this year. That’s a big space in time,” Jones said, “maybe their families were doing other things, but they’re coming back, and that’s what’s really important. We’re coming back, and we’re going to be much stronger.”

Jones’ last day at OSF is August Second.

She’s looking forward to spending time with her family, including her two sons, who also worked at OSF.

