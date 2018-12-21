Mt. Ashland open for Christmas break

ASHLAND, Ore. — The possibility of high winds kept Mt. Ashland closed Thursday but ski area officials are looking forward to an important Christmas break.
The mountain will be open Friday through the next two weeks coinciding with Christmas break for local kids. Last year, Mt. Ashland didn’t open till the end of January. General Manager Hiram Towle said the weather system will deliver 5 to 6 inches of snow on Friday.
“We are open on Christmas Eve and Christmas day and there’s a lot of people with a tradition myself included, that our family comes up and skii’s together,” said Towle. “It’s a great place to come up and celebrate.”
Santa Claus will be making an appearance on the mountain on the 24th and 25th. The mountain will begin night skiing on January 10th. For more information, call 541-482-2897.
