National Cornhole Tournament wrapped up over the weekend

MEDFORD, Ore. — The National Cornhole Tournament wrapped up on Saturday, which took place at Rogue X.

The tournament saw singles and double brackets. Organizers say it was more of a serious day than the event prior because Saturday was a world rankings tournament.

Participants got to enjoy the spirit of competition, but also the snacks and food trucks offered at the event.

T.J Holmes from Travel Medford says that the event saw visitors from all over the country vying for a major win.

Being a singles and doubles tournament with four people from 14 states, we have almost 200 players today in here from all over the country trying to earn those world ranking points to try and get to those World Championships. So every step of the way counts.

As the tournament wrapped up, winners of the divisions achieved higher world ranking points. There was also a $5,000 purse and of course, that custom-made purple jersey that signifies a major tournament win.

