NBC5 & Know Your Role campaign honor Cascade Christian senior with scholarship

MEDFORD, Ore. — For the past three years, NBC5 and the Know Your Role campaign have worked to improve sportsmanship and good behavior at youth sporting events locally.
Thursday night, a Medford athlete is being honored for her sportsmanship this year. Sophie Ferriera is talented, to say the least. The Cascade Christian High School senior has been playing varsity basketball all four years of high school, she’s also been on the soccer team for three.
Throughout her high school years, Sophie’s maintained a 3.92 GPA while taking multiple advanced placement courses. When she’s not competing or studying, Sophie works as a nanny and volunteers for multiple organizations around the Rogue Valley.
“It’s just a great opportunity to have and to show other people, this is what you can achieve by doing things in the community by being an athlete,” Sophie Ferriera said. “Sometimes getting opportunities like this show that it really pays off in the end.”
Sophie says she plans to attend George Fox University in the Fall where she wants to study nursing or health. Thursday, Sophie will be honored at the Southern Oregon Sports Commission’s sixth annual awards banquet with the $2,500 scholarship from NBC5 and the Know Your Role campaign.
Devin Gooden graduated from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication with a Master’s degree in Sports Journalism.
She has spent most of her life in Atlanta, Georgia and received her undergraduate degree from the University of Georgia in Business Management.
When she’s not reporting, Devin practices yoga, reads thriller novels and loudly cheers for her beloved Georgia Bulldawgs.