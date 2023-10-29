New local Lego store has grand opening with special guests

MEDFORD, Ore. – A new Lego store in Medford just had it’s grand opening today, featuring some special guests.

Bricks and Minifigs opened it’s doors at 10 a.m.

Even hours later, the line stretched all the way down to the other shops.

Visitors were able to buy sets, buy in bulk, or get to meet the store’s two special guests.

Jen Smart and Mark Cruickshank, who were contestants on the show Lego Masters, dropped by for a meet and greet and talk everything Lego.

The guests and staff agree that the community is what made the grand opening so special.

Jen Smart said, “Lego fans are huge, big energy everywhere, all the time. And the different things we all love that we can all share, it’s an art form, it’s expressive.” Co- owner Lidia Jones said, “we just really appreciate the community, we wouldn’t be here without them. We just can’t thank you enough, from the bottom of our hearts, we’re so thankful for you, we appreciate you.”

Bricks and Minifigs is located at 711 Stewart Street in Medford.

They are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Saturday.

