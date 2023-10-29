15th annual Monster Dash race in Ashland

MEDFORD, Ore. – This morning, monsters, superheroes, movie characters and more, all went head-to-head in Ashland’s 15th Monster Dash.

The runners, young and old, met up at Lithia Park this morning.

They had the choice to participate in a ‘fun- run,’ one mile run, a 5k or a 10k run.

But more than the glory, the run helped the Ashland Schools Foundation, who organized the run.

It aims to impact local Ashland public schools through grants that help teachers buy equipment they need for quality teaching.

The foundation says that the monster dash continues to grow each year.

Ashland Schools Foundation’s Erica Thompson said, “last year we had just under 1000 people and that was a record here. This year we have over 1200 people, community is so important we band together, everybody has different strengths, different things to contribute and so when we can come together and help each other out, we’re stronger together.”

After the runs were done, there were other activities families could engage in.

This included the costume contest, food stands, face painting and more.

If you missed out on the run, you could still contribute by going to their website.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.