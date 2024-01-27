Warner Bros movie to film in Humboldt County

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Cal. – A major Warner Brothers film production is kicking off in Humboldt County.

Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn and Regina Hall will reportedly all be on set for a new Paul Thomas Anderson project.

Deadline reports he’s directing the film, plus he wrote the script. Anderson most recently directed Licorice Pizza, but you might also know him from Boogie Nights or There Will Be Blood.

The Northern California shot film has a working title right now simply dubbed BC, and little is known about the plot.

Casting directors have worked with the Humboldt Del Norte Film Commission to secure plenty of locals for some extras too.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.