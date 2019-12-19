North Medford high school graduates offer advice to seniors

MEDFORD, Ore. — North Medford High School graduates went back to school today not to learn but to offer some wise words to current seniors.
Alums who went on to college all over the country came back to their alma mater Wednesday. They were offering advice to seniors who are starting the college application process. Their schools ranged from the University of Akron to UCLA to right here in southern Oregon at SOU. Graduates say they want to impart advice for the graduating seniors.
“In the end, it’s a piece of paper and it’s what you do with it that matters and that’s the thing I want to make sure people know,” University of Akron Junior & North Medford High School alum, Mason Hageman said.
The seniors say they welcome a helping hand as they start the application process.
“It helps because you learn about the atmosphere at the schools and what types of things they do because you read about the majors on the page and say that sounds cool, but you don’t learn about what they actually do,” NMHS Senior, Claire Charles said.
Wednesday, graduates answered questions from the seniors about all aspects of college life ranging from scholarships to what to major in. This is the third year that North Medford High School has held this event. South Medford High School hosted a similar event Tuesday for their senior class.
Devin Gooden graduated from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication with a Master’s degree in Sports Journalism.
She has spent most of her life in Atlanta, Georgia and received her undergraduate degree from the University of Georgia in Business Management.
When she’s not reporting, Devin practices yoga, reads thriller novels and loudly cheers for her beloved Georgia Bulldawgs.