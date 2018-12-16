Olsrud Family Community Playground officially open

MEDFORD, Ore. — The newly-renovated Olsrud Family Community Playground at Bear Creek Park is officially open to the public.
Families gathered Saturday afternoon for the ribbon-cutting ceremony. Hundreds of volunteers have been working on the project since it began in October.
The playground, first built in 1988, has expanded from 9,500 to 18,500 square feet.
Organizers say it’s the largest and most inclusive custom-built playground in the Rogue Valley. The playground also includes a “Liberty Swing,” which allows those using wheelchairs to join in on the fun.
“It’s a historic day for Medford,” said Rich Rosenthal, Medford Parks and Recreation Director. “We’re so happy that we were able to build something that will be here for generations.”
6,400 hours of labor were put in by more than 1,000 volunteers during an eight-day assembly.
