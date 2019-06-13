Oregon celebrates Women Veterans Day

MEDFORD, Ore. — Governor Kate Brown has designated June 12th as Women Veterans Day in Oregon, joining three other states to honor the holiday.
The day also marks the 71st anniversary of the women’s armed services integration act, which recognizes contributions made by women in the military, according to the Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs.
The department said more than 25,000 woman vets live in Oregon. There are more than 3,500 women veterans in southern Oregon.
“This is really a holiday now to recognize women veterans for their service and their contributions to our military,” said Doina Cismas Jeffery, with the Veterans of Southern Oregon Rehabilitation Center & Clinics.
The organization will also host its women veterans celebration program on Thursday, August 15th at Inn and the Commons in Medford. The event starts at 1 p.m.
All women veterans from southern Oregon are invited. To RSVP, call 541-826-2111 ext. 3366 to reserve your spot.
