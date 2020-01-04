Oregon second most popular moving destination in 2019

MEDFORD, Ore. — More people moved to Oregon last year than almost any other state. That’s according to a new study by United Van Lines, which says Oregon is the second most popular moving destination in 2019.
Researchers used data from the study across the lower 48 states. The company says more people moved into Oregon than out in 2019. In all, nearly 3,000 households moved into Oregon.
Oregon falls right Behind Idaho. The company says most people moved to the state for a job, with the oldest and youngest age groups seeing the most growth.
But can Oregon keep up with the housing demand?
“The last 10 years it’s been an issue,” said Mark Nichols, Southern Oregon Rental Owners Association Board of Director. “We haven’t kept up with our internal growth, in other words, kids that are being born within the state by local residents.”
But there is good news for renters. Nichols says vacancy rates have gone up within the past six months because more housing is available. However, even with the increase in homes being built, it’s not enough to offset the number of people moving in.
“I see that it is a continuing problem with the baby boom generation retiring, wanting to move a generally more relaxed area and Oregon is definitely one of the more relaxed areas.”
According to the study, Oregon has ranked high on the list for the past 43 years.
In addition to Idaho ranked at one and Oregon at two, two other western states filled out the top five: Arizona and Washington.
