Oregon’s Free Fishing Weekend approaches

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon’s next Free Fishing weekend is fast approaching. So now is the time to plan ahead if you want to fish, crab, and clam for no cost.

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said Free Fishing Weekend is taking place Saturday, February 18, and Sunday, February 19.

While you won’t need a license to fish on those days, area closures, bag limits and all other regulations still apply.

Remember to call the ODA Shellfish safety hotline at 1-800-448-2474 or check their Shellfish page before you go clamming or crabbing.

ODFW has 101 suggestions for places to fish. And if you live near Portland, Bend, Medford, Roseburg, Lane County or on the south coast, there are lots of nearby options.

Visit the Oregon Sport Fishing Regulations to find out more.

Seasonal regulation changes can be found at https://myodfw.com/recreation-report/fishing-report/