OSP Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Team makes illegal marijuana bust

GRANTS PASS, Ore.—More than 3,100 marijuana plants were seized and destroyed in Josephine County Wednesday.

OSP’s ‘Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Section Team’ served an illegal marijuana search warrant in the 1,600 block of Southside Road in Grants Pass.

Three people were detained at the scene, one adult male and two juveniles.

One semi-automatic firearm with no serial number was also seized during the investigation.

The property is also subject to multiple code violations.

The investigation is ongoing.