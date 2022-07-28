Temporary authorization of self-service gas statewide

Posted by Jen Morse July 28, 2022

OREGON—You can now pump your own gas in Oregon.

It’s a temporary change, authorized by the Oregon State Fire Marshal, for the 25 impacted Oregon counties, as a response to Governor Brown’s emergency order related to this heat wave.

The 25 counties include Jackson, Josephine, Klamath, Douglas, and Curry counties.

The emergency order and temporary self-service authorization will expire at 11:59 pm Sunday, July 31, 2022.

Oregon is one of just two states nationwide that prohibit drivers from pumping their own gas.

