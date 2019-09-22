Home
Out of the Darkness: Raising awareness and funds for suicide prevention efforts

MEDFORD, ore. — More than 500 people turned out in Medford to raise awareness about suicide prevention and mental health on Saturday.

Participants and teams walked two miles together wearing different colored shirts and signs symbolizing a personal connection or loss of a loved one.

At Pear Blossom Park, 24 community groups gathered in one place to offer resources and local services to help those whose lives have been touched by suicide.

“We can’t save people if we aren’t having a conversation about it and we have to break the stigma about saying the world suicide and talking about mental and being strong,” Ashley Cay, Out of the Darkness Coordinator said.

The event raised $22,000 which is going towards research, educational programs and advocacy efforts locally.

