Golden Fire evacuation levels decrease

Posted by Maximus Osburn July 27, 2023

MEDFORD, Ore. – Progress continues on the Golden Fire in Klamath County.

The fire is now 18% contained and over 2,000 acres in size.

The line around the fire is holding and crews are now focusing on clearing obstacles and putting out hot spots.

The Klamath County sheriff’s office has reduced the evacuation levels to Level 2 for all areas inside of the fire perimeter, East of highway 140.

All other evacuations have been lifted at this time.

As evacuation levels decrease, some residents, in Bly Mountain are now able to return to their homes.

However, the structure loss has been significant with over 40 primary structures destroyed.

ODF Team 2’s Marcus Kauffman said “There’s going to be a lot of people going back into the fire area. Understandably, we do have a lot of structure loss so it’s going to be an emotional day for a lot of people but it’s also a sign that we’re at that point where the recovery process can begin.”

Fire Marshals made sure that these areas are safe.

They say they did a mop-up of at least 50- feet around structures.

Fire officials tell us, they want to stay aware of fire activity, as dryer, hotter and windier conditions are expected.

Maximus Osburn
Maximus Osburn is a reporter for NBC5 News. He studied at California State University-Northridge, graduating with a degree in Broadcasting. Maximus is an avid martial arts enthusiast and combat sports fan. He even traveled to Thailand to train with martial arts experts. Maximus loves movies, nature, and doing things outside his comfort zone, like swimming in sub-freezing lakes in the winter.
