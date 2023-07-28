Golden Fire evacuation levels decrease

MEDFORD, Ore. – Progress continues on the Golden Fire in Klamath County.

The fire is now 18% contained and over 2,000 acres in size.

The line around the fire is holding and crews are now focusing on clearing obstacles and putting out hot spots.

The Klamath County sheriff’s office has reduced the evacuation levels to Level 2 for all areas inside of the fire perimeter, East of highway 140.

All other evacuations have been lifted at this time.

As evacuation levels decrease, some residents, in Bly Mountain are now able to return to their homes.

However, the structure loss has been significant with over 40 primary structures destroyed.

ODF Team 2’s Marcus Kauffman said “There’s going to be a lot of people going back into the fire area. Understandably, we do have a lot of structure loss so it’s going to be an emotional day for a lot of people but it’s also a sign that we’re at that point where the recovery process can begin.”

Fire Marshals made sure that these areas are safe.

They say they did a mop-up of at least 50- feet around structures.

Fire officials tell us, they want to stay aware of fire activity, as dryer, hotter and windier conditions are expected.

