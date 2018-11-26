President Trump defends tear gas use at border

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (NBC News) – President Trump is threatening to permanently close the southern border after a weekend clash between border patrol agents and immigrants trying to enter the country.
U.S. officials launched tear gas at hundreds of migrants trying to cross the border illegally.
“They were being rushed by some tough people and they used tear gas, and here’s the bottom line, nobody is coming into our country unless they come in legally,” the president said Monday.
The clashes led to a six-hour shutdown of the U.S.-Mexico border near San Diego.
It comes as administration officials say the U.S. is trying to broker a deal with Mexico that would allow migrants seeking asylum to stay in Mexico while awaiting a decision.
The tension at the border is mirrored in Washington, where President Trump is threatening a partial government shutdown unless Congress approves $5 billion for a border wall.
