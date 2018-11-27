Mt. Ashland shooting for December 8 opening

ASHLAND, Ore. – If you’re looking to hit the slopes on Mt. Ashland, there may be some good news in store.
According to the Mt. Ashland Ski Area’s calendar, they tentatively plan on opening on Saturday, December 8th at 9:00 a.m.
This is, of course, for planning purposes only. It’s not set in stone. Weather will have to continue living up to forecasted conditions in the near future.
If you can’t wait until the 8th enjoy the snow, the Snow Stomp is being held at the mountain on December 1. There will be sledding along with fun and games for the whole family. Festivities start at 2:00 p.m.
Remember, plans could change. Check out Mt. Ashland’s calendar for updates.