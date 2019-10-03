Pumpkins will fly for trail fundraiser in October

PHOENIX, Ore. — Pumpkins will soon be flying through the skies, as the gourds are chucked dozens of yards the event is raising money to travel miles.
Phoenix high school student Adrian Stanfield is building a trebuchet. A trebuchet is a type of catapult that uses a swinging arm to throw a projectile.
“We’re kind of constructing the side supports to prevent it from tipping over,” Phoenix High School senior, Adrian Stanfield said.
In this case, the projectile it’ll be chuckin’ is a pumpkin.
Adrian says he never really ever thought of building a trebuchet, but the idea of helping a good cause had him up for a new challenge.
“This is definitely new, we don’t have a woodshop here, we have an auto tech section, but nothing wood-related,” Stanfield said.
With the help of his dad, lots of glue, nails and a power saw. The trebuchet will be complete just in time for the harvest festival at Longsword Vineyard, where pumpkin chuckin’ proceeds go to benefit the Siskiyou Upland Trails Association or SUTA.
“It’s a fun event and it’s really for a good cause, we’re just building trails for the future,” Stanfield said.
SUTA has already built their trebuchet, and even though it’s just a friendly fundraiser, Adrian is hoping to squash his competition.
Pumpkins start flying at Longsword Vineyards on October 12th and 13th. All of the proceeds will benefit the Siskiyou Upland Trails Association to build trails.
