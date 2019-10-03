Owl’s rough weekend is anything but a hoot

CAVE JUNCTION, Ore. – A follow up for you on an Great Horned owl found in Ashland earlier this week. When Wildlife Images received the raptor, he was having a pretty bad case of the Mondays. Staff there said he was covered in mud and likely manure stuck all through his feathers. They also believed he was sprayed by a skunk, an animal Great Horned owl are known to hunt.
Wednesday the agency shared a video of them performing a check-up on the owl. His feathers are looking better after a cleaning with straight water. His eyes are also back open. Staff at the rehabilitation and education center said he is doing well and eating on his own. He was even moved from the indoor ‘ICU’ to an outdoor observation enclosure.