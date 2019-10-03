Roseburg VA health care system partners with urgent care facilities in state

OREGON — Several urgent care sites are partnering with the Roseburg VA health care system. In an effort to adhere to the VA Mission Act of 2018, urgent care facilities from Medford, Grants Pass, the coast and northward are partnering for veteran care.
Veterans may check VA benefits eligibility by calling 1-833-4VET or the RVAHCS eligibility office.
Here’s a list of available urgent care facilities:
Canyonville Health and Urgent Care
115 S. Pine St.
Canyonville, OR 97417
541-839-4211
Valley Immediate Care LLC
162 NE Beacon Dr., Ste. 103
Grants Pass, OR 97526
541-734-9030
Asante Urgent Care Grants Pass
537 Union Ave.
Grants Pass, OR 97527
541-507-2170
Asante Urgent Care White City
2841 Avenue G
White City, OR 97503
541-789-2273
Valley Immediate Care LLC
1600 Delta Waters Rd., Ste 107
Medford, OR 97504
541-734-9030
Valley Immediate Care LLC
235 E. Barnett Rd., Ste 106
Medford, OR 97501
541-734-9030
Asante Urgent Care Medford
555 Black Oak Dr., Ste. 100
Medford, OR 97504
541-789-2273
Valley Immediate Care LLC
1401 Siskiyou Blvd., Ste 1
Ashland, OR 97520
541-734-9030
Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital
525 N. Santiam Hwy.
Lebanon, OR 97355
541-258-2101
