Reports of staff layoffs at Harry & David

MEDFORD, Ore. — Medford-based Harry and David reportedly laying off some staff. That’s according to multiple tips from the public to our NBC5 newsroom.

We spoke with a company spokesperson this weekend and they didn’t deny layoffs are taking place. Take a look at the statement we received from a spokesperson for 1-800-Flowers.com, which is Harry & David’s parent company.

The statement says,

We are constantly assessing our resources and structure to continue to make necessary shifts where needed to optimize for future growth opportunities and align to the macro-environment. We will provide further updates on our third quarter earnings call on May 2, 2024.

