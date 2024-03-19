Resolution planned to override Mayor’s veto in Grants Pass

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Grants Pass City Council could soon regulate services given at the city’s public parks by overriding the mayor.

We reported late last week that Grants Pass Mayor Sara Bristol was going to veto the recently passed humanitarian service ordinance. The ordinance would force anyone planning to give out food, clothing, or other services at public parks to register with the city of Grants Pass which would include a fee.

Mayor Bristol said last week the ordinance would add unnecessary red tape and could open the door to a lawsuit against the city, and there are already laws in place to regulate special events on public property. She also said it would be a burden on law enforcement.

Now the council will vote on whether or not to override the mayor’s veto at the next council meeting this Wednesday.

If you want to attend, the council meeting will take place at the Council Chambers located at 101 NW A Street this Wednesday, March 20 at 6:00pm.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.