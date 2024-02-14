Ribbon cutting for new Grants Pass school, GPFLEX

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — The Grants Pass School District’s GPFLEX campus had its ribbon cutting on Tuesday.

GPFLEX is designed for students in 6th through 12th grade to give them academic support in a flexible fashion.

It started as an online program but has since grown to a whole campus next to Grants Pass High School. The campus comes with four new classroom spaces as well as a cafe for students and staff.

