Rogue Valley animal shelters participate in Catstravaganza

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — With a lot of cats and little room, Rogue Valley shelters are asking the community to adopt some furry friends.
Southern Oregon Humane Society and Jackson county animal shelters just wrapped up its annual Catstravaganza.
The hope this weekend is to help displaced adult cats find a new home by waiving adoption fees.
“So this is our way to motivate to people to adopt adult cats cause there just as sweet and just as playful as the kittens,” said Estrella Cervantes with the shelter.
16 cats from the shelter in Phoenix were adopted this weekend as of Sunday afternoon.
