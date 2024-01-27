Rogue Valley Fire Rescue Alliance meets in White City

WHITE CITY, Ore. – This morning Fire District 3 hosted the Rogue Valley Fire Rescue Alliance at their offices in White City.

The Alliance consists of Jackson County Fire Districts 1, 3, and 4. It was established back in 2022. The goal of the collaboration is to explore ways the districts can improve their partnership to better serve the communities.

This quarterly meeting allows all the departments to connect and get on the same page in regard to how they serve their districts.

Mike Hussey with Fire District 3 said, “In the conversations, a lot of our challenges are similar. And so instead of having them separately, how do we talk through solutions collectively.”

Board of Directors at FD3, Harvey Tonn commented on the importance of the meetings, saying, “It’s all about helping other communities that may not have the resources that we have. Fire District 3 is very, we’re very lucky to have the resources that we do have.”

Today’s meeting was conducted to review both successes and areas of needed improvement that each district has seen over the past year.

The Alliance also shared effective training strategies such as simulations that give students real-world incident response scenarios and EMT training.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.