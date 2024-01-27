Valentine’s Day free weddings at Mt. Shasta

MCCLOUD, Cal. – If you’re looking to tie the knot for Valentine’s Day, how about hitting the slopes at the same time.

Mt. Shasta Ski Park says back by popular demand, they’ll be offering free weddings and vow renewals at the top of Douglas Lift. Last year eight couples got married on the mountain.

You can say “I do” with your sweetheart this year from 10:00am until 2:00pm on Valentine’s Day. After you’ve said your vows, you can then enjoy a first run instead of that first dance.

The ski park says couples will need to bring the love and a valid marriage license, plus accompanying guests will need to have lift tickets. But they’ll provide the officiant, roses and some champagne.

You can find the link to register on Mt. Shasta’s Facebook page.

