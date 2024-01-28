Oregon wine industry says OHA findings contradict alcohol tax raise

MEDFORD, Ore. – Many in the Oregon’s wine industry say they’re dis-heartened to hear that the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) may have withheld information that says an increase in alcohol taxes, doesn’t help prevent excessive drinking.

It comes from a story by The Oregonian, that says that the OHA found that higher prices does not result in meaningful reductions of alcohol consumption in binge drinkers but did not publicly share it. The Oregon Wine Council and Oregon Wine Growers Association, say that instead, the OHA continued to advocate for increased taxes on local wine producers. They say that local wineries are already struggling with declines in consumption and tourism, inflation, wildfire damages and more.

Oregon Wine Council’s Executive Director, Fawn Barrie said,

“Southern Oregon wineries have faced significant challenges over the past several years and have been harder hit than just about anybody, so it is a very challenging dynamic for them, and you know, they’re being vilified by a public health agency that is meant to support Oregonians.”

Barrie says that the OHA should be held accountable for not sharing this information.

The Oregon Wine Council says that the alcohol pricing and addictions services task force is hearing from the OHA on February 1st.

