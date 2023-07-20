Rogue Valley International- Medford Airport passenger rates down

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Rogue Valley International- Medford Airport is seeing a decline in passengers this year, when compared to the year before the pandemic.

This news may come as a surprise.

Some of Oregon’s other regional airports are seeing improving numbers, but a variety of factors have caused about a 12% drop at MFR so far this year, versus 2019.

Medford Airport officials tell us these factors include a decline in aircraft serving the airport and as well as a shortage in pilots.

MFR’s Mike Doil said, “it’s well documented that there’s pilot shortage out there that started years ago, it’s continuing and kind of seeing it’s fruition right now, with a lot of fleet retirements during the covid era; a lot of pilot retirements.”

The airport is still planning to expand with the addition of another terminal.

With this, they expect passenger rates to improve.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.