RVTD seeks comments on changing routes

MEDFORD, Ore. — The Rogue Valley Transportation District is looking for public comment on proposed service changes for a few of its bus routes.

RVTD says it’s proposing to convert Route 61 into a commuter route with seven trips per day, as well as changing Route 21 to have a bus passing every 20 minutes. RVTD is also wanting to restore Route 27 to full service after it was on a reduced COVID schedule, which will return the route to 30-minute service intervals.

You can offer public comment at the RVTD board meeting next Wednesday evening, February 28th at 5:30.

You can register to attend the Zoom board meeting on RVTD’s website HERE. Or you can email your comments to RVTD’s Planning and Strategic Programs Manager, Paige West at [email protected].

If approved, the changes will take effect on April 1.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.