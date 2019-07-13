Search continues for missing Hollywood actor Charles Levin

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Police are continuing their search for missing Hollywood actor Charles Levin. Levin is best known as a Hollywood actor with numerous film and TV credits dating back to the 1970s.
With little information to go on, Grants Pass Department of Public Safety is following up on every potential lead that comes in.
“We’re following with cell phone information to try and see if we get anything off of that,” Deputy Chief Jim Hamilton said. “We’ve had search and rescue involved.”
This week they’ve been getting help from Josephine County Search and Rescue crews who’ve been searching in areas where they’ve received tips so far.
According to police, Charles Levin was in the process of moving to a new residence in Grants Pass from a residence near SW G street to an area along Redwood Avenue.
Where he went since then, if he went somewhere since then, is something police are still trying to figure out.
“We don’t have any specific route that we can take, we don’t have any specific leads that are leading us to say he’s still in the valley so he could be even out further,” Hamilton said.
Levin owns an orange 2012 Fiat with Oregon plate CU 37112.
If you spot it or think you have any information on Levin that may help police, they’d like to hear from you.
“Pretty easy to spot so if you see one of those, give us a call, anything that matches with the plate or if anything similar,” Hamilton said.
Police said Levin travels often with his pug named Boo Boo Bear.
Anyone with information about Levin’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Grants Pass Department of Public Safety.
