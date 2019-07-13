Local program that helps at risk kids is getting a new home

MEDFORD, Ore. — A non-profit in Medford called Familia Unida Bike Program is getting a new home.
The program helps at-risk youth stay of the streets and out of trouble. They do this by teaching kids how to build bikes with the hopes the skill will carry over into building cars.
The program has been around for the last three years but they’ve been building bikes out of a trailer. Next week, the program will be moving into its first brick and mortar building.
“It’s a blessing,” Ricardo Gutierrez, Executive Director, said. “It’s an opportunity for the kids to come and stay with us in a place that we call a safe haven.”
The kids build multiple bikes and once they’re finished, they get shown off at local car shows. The program will also donate a bike to a lucky kid that helped work on them.
The grand opening for the new facility will be on Saturday, July 20th from 12 P.M. to 4 P.M at 1078 Court Street in Medford.
It’s a family-friendly event that’s open to everyone.
Gutierrez says he hopes the new facility will help more kids stay out of trouble.
