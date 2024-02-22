Lockdown at school turns out to be a false alarm

MEDFORD, Ore. – Wednesday (2/21/2024) police responded to an alarm activation at Hedrick Middle School in Medford thinking it was a potential threat. It turns out it was a false alarm.

Medford police and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded, and the school went on lockdown. Students were secured in classrooms.

Many parents of students also rushed to the scene. When it was revealed that it was a false alarm and there was no threat, class was able to continue as normal, though some students opted to return home. MPD’s Lieutenant Rebecca Pietila said,

“Students are going to continue with their classes, some students did text their parents in request to go home. You’ll see a line of parents out at the school right now of Hedrick. It’s a reunification process, the school is working to identify the parents, ensure that they are indeed the parents of the children and facilitate that reunification for those kids that wanted to go home, to allow them to.”

The cause of the false alarm is still being investigated but the school thinks it may have been an accidental push of the emergency response button on a staff member’s key fob. And with the stressful events, the school told parents it has counseling support available for students on Thursday (2/21/2024).

