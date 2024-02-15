Senator Wyden posts tweet on recent dead whale on Oregon coast

OREGON COAST — On Tuesday, NBC5’s Your Place @ 7 Taylor Owen, told you about a whale washing ashore on the northern Oregon coast. Now Senator Ron Wyden has tweeted about it, and it was too funny not to share.

He shared a news article about it and said, “Oregonians you know what to do.”

He’s referencing the time Oregon exploded a whale off the coast of Florence back in 1970. That was the best way officials thought to get rid of it was by blowing it up. But the decision to use dynamite proved to be a lesson in what not to do. Dangerously large pieces of whale blubber rained down on the beach even as far as 800 feet away.

