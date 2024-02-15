Coos Bay High School teacher arrested on sex abuse charges

COOS BAY, Ore. — A Marshfield High School teacher was arrested on sex abuse charges.

According to Coos Bay police, 45-year-old Jeremy Berger of Coos Bay was arrested Tuesday afternoon.

A week ago, Coos Bay Police Department began an investigation after receiving reports of a teacher at Marshfield sexually abusing a student.

Berger was immediately placed on administrative leave by the school district. He’s now facing multiple charges including five counts of sex abuse and luring a minor.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.