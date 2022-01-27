Several Oregon Tribes file new gambling related House bills that could seal fate of Flying Lark

SALEM, Ore — Ahead of next week’s legislative session, a few Tribes throughout Oregon are backing two new House bills, in an effort to examine and potentially shut down private casinos across the state.
On Tuesday, House Bill 4046 and 4047 were filed at the request of the House Interim Committee on Rules. Behind the bills are the Confederate Tribes of Grande Ronde, Confederated Tribes of Coos, Lower Umpqua and Siuslaw Indians, Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians, and the Klamath Tribes.
The filings come amid the Flying Lark’s pending Historic Horse Racing (HHR) machine application. Its the final approval needed for the new Grants Pass location to open up, but tribes allege the machines would violate state constitution.
