Severe weather shelter scheduled to open in Grants Pass

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Due to low temperatures in the forecast, a severe weather event shelter is scheduled to open in Grants Pass.

The shelter, located at 531 Northeast F Street, will operate from January 19 through the morning of January 21.

Intake hours are between 5:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. The shelter will close for the day at 8:30 a.m.

Food, bedding, and dry storage for up to 75 people will be provided and pets will be allowed.

The shelter will be staffed by volunteers coordinated by the United Community Action Network. If you’re interested in volunteering, email [email protected] for more information.

The city is reportedly monitoring weather conditions and has postponed the removal of tents until the end of the weather event. All fires remain prohibited throughout the city.