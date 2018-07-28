Shelters available for evacuees of Carr Fire around the region

Klamath Falls, Ore. – The Carr Fire near Redding has already destroyed over 500 structures according to authorities. There are thousands that have had to evacuate from the area.
Klamath County officials say these evacuees have come to Klamath Falls, but have no place to go. As of right now, there are no open shelters in the Klamath Falls area, and officials are considering if a shelter should be opened.
However, here is a list of current shelters in the region for those evacuating from the Carr Fire:
- Grants Pass High School, 830 NE 9th St, Grants Pass, Oregon
- Shasta College, 11555 Old Oregon Trail, Redding (currently at capacity)
- Crosspointe Community Church, 2960 Hartnell Ave, Redding
- Grace Baptist Church, 3782 Churn Creek Rd, Redding
- Simpson University, 2211 College View Dr, Redding
- Redding Rodeo Grounds (will take pets/large animals), 715 Auditorium Dr, Redding
- Rolling Hills Casino (will take pets/large animals/livetock & RVs), 2655 Freeman Way, Corning
- Weaverville Elementary School, 31020 CA-3, Weaverville
- Evacuation Center for large animals at Redding Rodeo Grounds, 715 Auditorium Drive, Redding
- Evacuation center for small animals at Haven Humane, 9417 East Side Drive, Redding
Evacuees are encouraged to contact the Klamath County Emergency Management team at (541) 851-3741, for any further assistance.
