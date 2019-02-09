Shelters prepare for winter storm

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — Local shelters and warming centers are continuing to prepare to make sure everyone out in the cold this weekend can get off the streets.
Ashland Community Resource Center and the Kelly Shelter in Medford said their shelters are at full capacity.
The resource center said its shelter provides a place to sleep for 34 guests to help get them back on their feet. The Kelly Shelter houses 50 guests.
Both non-profits said they have a waiting list but are taking applications as people come and go. Guests have to go through a screening process before getting selected.
Due to the cold temperatures this week, Ashland Community Resource Center also opened up a warming center in Ashland for the past four nights.
Its location varies night to night but welcomes anyone in from the cold. The warming center tries to provide some food and in some locations, there is an area for people to sleep. Organizers said on average, 18 people have visited the warming center each night this week.
For the next three nights, the warming center will be located at:
First United Methodist
175 N Main St.
Ashland, OR 97520
The group said they are always looking for volunteers and people to provide meals. To help, head to wintershelters.com for more information.
