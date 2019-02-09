Home
Jackson Pool on its last legs

MEDFORD, Ore. — Medford’s only public pool may be nearing the end of its decade long run.

West Medford’s Jackson Pool was built in 1960. Since then, it’s faced many issues including leaks and problems with its heater.

Medford Parks and Recreation Director, Rich Rosenthal, said the pool needs $700,000 invested in it to fix its current problems.  Additionally, Parks and Recreation said it cost $221,000 to run every year.

“A lot of people have used it over the past several generations but reality of the situation is that I just don’t know how much longer we can keep this operational,” said Rosenthal.

The city closed Hawthorne Pool in 2011 after voters declined to spend money on upgrading the old facility.  Medford is currently investigating the possibility of a new aquatic center.

Rosenthal said Jackson pool will be open this summer but nothing is guaranteed in future years.

