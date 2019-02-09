Jackson Pool on its last legs

West Medford’s Jackson Pool was built in 1960. Since then, it’s faced many issues including leaks and problems with its heater.
Medford Parks and Recreation Director, Rich Rosenthal, said the pool needs $700,000 invested in it to fix its current problems. Additionally, Parks and Recreation said it cost $221,000 to run every year.
“A lot of people have used it over the past several generations but reality of the situation is that I just don’t know how much longer we can keep this operational,” said Rosenthal.
The city closed Hawthorne Pool in 2011 after voters declined to spend money on upgrading the old facility. Medford is currently investigating the possibility of a new aquatic center.
Rosenthal said Jackson pool will be open this summer but nothing is guaranteed in future years.
NBC5 News Multimedia Journalist Rayvan Vares was born and raised in Honolulu, Hawai’i. He graduated from Southern Oregon University with a degree in Communication. While attending SOU, he traveled across Asia and studied in Japan.
When he’s not reporting, Rayvan enjoys working out, dancing hula and traveling. Feel free to email him with story ideas, [email protected]