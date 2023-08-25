Shooting suspect arrested in Josephine County

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – A suspect was taken into custody following a reported shooting north of Grants Pass.

The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office said at about 4:30 p.m. on August 24, a person in the 3000 block of Highland Avenue called dispatchers to report a robbery with shots fired during an altercation.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they made sure the victim was safe before arresting the suspect — identified as Robert Linville — who had allegedly fired a gun at a vehicle and threatened to shoot someone while saying he wanted to take his own life.

According to JCSO, Linville was lodged in the Josephine County Jail for unlawful use of a firearm, felon in possession of a firearm, and menacing.

No further details were released.

