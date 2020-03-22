Siskiyou Co. Public Health confirms first two cases of COVID-19

SISKIYOU CO., Ore. — Public health officials received confirmation of the first two positive COVID-19 cases in Siskiyou County.
Siskiyou County Public Health says it’s taking the results very seriously and will release any information to keep the community informed. It added that the privacy of patients is of high priority as well.
“We are expected to see the cases of COVID-19 rise in Siskiyou County and have been planning and preparing accordingly,” Siskiyou County Health Officer Dr. Kolpacoff said. “As always our top priority is the health and safety of the citizens of Siskiyou County along with our patients, our staff, our physicians and the first responders.”
Public Health is asking the community to stay at home if possible, practice social distancing in public, wash your hands regularly and cover your cough. California is on a stay at home order from the Governor.
For more updates, you can visit Siskiyou County Public Health’s website: https://www.co.siskiyou.ca.us/publichealth.
