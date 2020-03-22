Coronavirus breeds creativity at senior living facilities

MEDFORD, Ore. – Quarantines and social distancing due to coronavirus are forcing senior living facilities to get a little more creative with activities.
Medford-based Pacific Retirement Services (PRS) runs the Rogue Valley Manor. It’s trying to build its plans using hallways and balconies to come up with some fun ideas.
“We have balcony choir events that are going on amongst residents right now. We have hallway bingo that’s happening as people are keeping their social distance going because we understand that residents sitting in apartments in what could be a couple months could be a big challenge,” Brian McLemore, CEO and President with PRS, said.
This photo is from another one of the company’s living centers in Portland where a family brought a happy birthday sign to their now 91-year-old “nana.”
They had to stay outside with the banner because of visitor rules within the facility.