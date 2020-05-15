Home
F-15 Flyovers salute health care workers

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Today’s health care salute flyover had special meaning for the flight crews with the Oregon Air National Guard.

Lieutenant Colonel Victor Knill was in the cockpit for Friday’s flyovers.  “Today is our way of basically saying ‘thank you’ to our health care professionals that have been out there on the front lines, fighting against this pandemic.”

The jet flown by Knill recognizes a hero for whom the base is named after.  “This is our commemorative jet for the 75th anniversary of David R. Kingsley’s passing in World War II.”

Lt. Col. Knill says that spirit of bravery is reflected today by health care workers.

“I am honored and grateful for the sacrifices that they’re making.”  Knill noted.  “And it is truly an honor for me to represent the Oregon Air National Guard to make a little bit of noise over their towns.”

Knill says that ‘noise’ has special meaning to him.  “It really represents America, and it defines the sound of freedom.”

The flyover salutes to Oregon hospitals will continue on the 22nd, and on Memorial Day.

