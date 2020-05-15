F-15 Flyovers salute health care workers

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Today’s health care salute flyover had special meaning for the flight crews with the Oregon Air National Guard.
Lieutenant Colonel Victor Knill was in the cockpit for Friday’s flyovers. “Today is our way of basically saying ‘thank you’ to our health care professionals that have been out there on the front lines, fighting against this pandemic.”
The jet flown by Knill recognizes a hero for whom the base is named after. “This is our commemorative jet for the 75th anniversary of David R. Kingsley’s passing in World War II.”
Lt. Col. Knill says that spirit of bravery is reflected today by health care workers.
“I am honored and grateful for the sacrifices that they’re making.” Knill noted. “And it is truly an honor for me to represent the Oregon Air National Guard to make a little bit of noise over their towns.”
Knill says that ‘noise’ has special meaning to him. “It really represents America, and it defines the sound of freedom.”
The flyover salutes to Oregon hospitals will continue on the 22nd, and on Memorial Day.
KOTI-TV NBC2 reporter Lyle Ahrens moved from Nebraska to Klamath Falls in the late 1970’s. He instantly fell in love with the mountains, the trees and the rivers, and never once regretted the move.Lyle’s job history is quite colorful.
He’s managed a pizza parlor; he’s been a bartender, and a “kiwifruit grader” at an organic orchard in New Zealand. A Klamath Falls radio station hired Lyle in the mid 90’s as a news writer and commercial producer. In 2004, Lyle joined the KOTI/KOBI news operation.Lyle notes with pride that he has a big responsibility presenting the Klamath Basin to a wide and varied audience.
“The on-going water crisis has underscored the fact that the people and the issues in the Klamath Basin are every bit as diverse as the terrain. Winning and keeping the trust of the viewers, as well as the newsmakers, is something I strive for with each story”.
When he’s not busy reporting the news, Lyle enjoys astronomy, playing guitar, fixing old radios and listening to anything by Sheryl Crow.